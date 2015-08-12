Nestle chairman says lab tests show Indian noodles safe-paper

ZURICH Aug 12 Indian authorities have forced
Nestle to burn 29,000 tonnes worth of food in a noodle
health scare, Chairman Peter Brabeck told a newspaper,
dismissing the allegations as unfounded.
"Laboratories in the United States, Britain, Australia and
Singapore did not find anything harmful in the noodles. Our
products are safe for consumers," he was quoted as saying by
Swiss paper Handelszeitung in an advance summary of a story. He
said the Indian case was "not harmless and not to be
underestimated."
The Indian government has filed a lawsuit against Nestle's
Indian unit, seeking 6.4 billion rupees ($99 million) in damages
on behalf of consumers after the country's worst packaged food
scare in a decade.
