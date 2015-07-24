Nestle replaces India boss after noodle scare

MUMBAI, July 24 Swiss food group Nestle
has replaced the head of its Indian operations as the
company battles its worst ever public relations crisis in the
country, following a food scare that forced it to withdraw its
popular instant noodles.
Nestle India said in a statement on Friday that
its managing director for India, Etienne Benet, would move to
the group's head office in Switzerland.
He will be replaced by Suresh Narayanan, a former Nestle
India executive and currently chief executive of the company's
Philippines unit. He will take the reins on Aug. 1.
Nestle has been at the centre of India's worst food scare in
a decade, after a regulator in the northern state of Uttar
Pradesh in May found excess lead in a sample of its hugely
popular Maggi noodles.
Criticised for its slow response to consumer worries over
safety, the company withdrew the noodles from the shelves of
Indian stores last month. It has since challenged the findings
of India's food safety authority in court.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and Susan Fenton)