UPDATE 1-Nestle replaces India boss after noodle scare

MUMBAI, July 24 Swiss food group Nestle
has replaced the head of its Indian operations as the
company battles its worst ever public relations crisis in the
country, following a food scare that forced it to withdraw its
popular instant noodles.
Nestle India said in a statement on Friday that
its managing director for India, Etienne Benet, would move to
the group's head office in Switzerland.
He will be replaced by Suresh Narayanan, a former Nestle
India executive and currently chief executive of the company's
Philippines unit. He will take the reins on Aug. 1.
Analysts had been expecting a change in leadership for the
business, which was widely criticised for its slow response to
consumer worries over safety.
The company withdrew the noodles from the shelves of Indian
stores last month. It has since challenged the findings of
India's food safety authority in court.
"An Indian in India is able to possibly interact better with
the government at large," said brand strategist Harish Bijoor.
Nestle has been at the centre of India's worst food scare in
a decade, after a regulator in the northern state of Uttar
Pradesh in May found excess lead in a sample of its popular
Maggi noodles.
The Swiss firm had to bring group chief executive Paul
Bulcke to calm consumers at a televised press conference last
month, where he was frequently shouted down by Indian reporters.
Bulcke acknowledged the company had slipped in the way it
handled the food scare. "If you have confusion there is
something wrong with communications. That's why we are sitting
here," he said at the event.
