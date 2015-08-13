UPDATE 2-India court scraps Nestle noodle recall order, but demands tests

* India court rules in favour or Nestle against ban on
noodles
* Court orders more tests at accredited laboratories
* Lawyers say Nestle can sell noodles again if new tests
clear
(Updates with quotes, background)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, Aug 13 An Indian court on Thursday ruled
in favour of Nestle in its battle to overturn a
nationwide ban of its Maggi instant noodles, but demanded the
popular snack be tested again for safety before it can go on
sale again.
The ruling marks a partial victory for the Swiss food giant,
which withdrew the noodles from Indian stores in June after the
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said they
contained unsafe levels of lead.
A spokesman said Nestle India would comply with
the court order, which it hopes will mark the beginning of the
end of India's worst packaged food scare in a decade.
"It is Nestle India's endeavour to get Maggi noodles back on
the shelves as soon as possible for the benefit of our
consumer," the spokesman said. The company had said its own
tests showed the noodles were safe to eat.
Lawyers acting for the food safety regulator said they may
appeal, depending on the results of the fresh tests.
The Bombay High Court order said these tests must be
conducted at specific laboratories, after media reports
criticised the FSSAI's facilities as ill-equipped and
under-staffed. The regulator itself has said India needs to
strengthen food safety infrastructure.
The safety scare left Nestle with a 66 million Swiss franc
($67.46 million) recall bill as well as the challenge of
rebuilding its brand after its worst public relations crisis in
India to date.
It replaced the head of its Indian unit last month with
turnaround specialist Suresh Narayanan, the first Indian in
almost two decades to run operations in the country.
Industry experts said the credibility of all involved was at
stake. "A lot of work has to be done both by the industry as
well as the regulator to ensure that a controversy like this
does not erupt again," said Arvind Singhal, chairman of retail
consultants Technopak.
Separately, the government earlier this week filed a lawsuit
against Nestle's Indian unit, seeking $99 million in damages on
behalf of consumers, citing unfair trade practices and the sale
of defective goods. That case is not related to
the food safety scare.
($1 = 0.9784 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat and Sumeet Chatterjee;
Writing by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Miral Fahmy)