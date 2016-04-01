Nestle says has not been notified of any noodle issues in India

ZURICH, April 1 Swiss food group Nestle
said on Friday it had not been informed by Indian authorities of
any new health issues with its instant noodles after a newspaper
reported tests had detected higher-than-permissible levels of
ash in the product.
"We have not received any notice from the concerned
authorities about samples of Maggi noodles collected from Umesh
Chandra, Barabanki. We have also not received any notice from
the court and we have heard about this only from a media
report," a Nestle spokesman in India said.
The Wall Street Journal had cited food safety inspectors in
the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as saying they had filed a
lawsuit accusing Nestle of substandard practices after ash
content in samples of its Maggi 2-Minute Noodles was found to
exceed the legal limit.
The Indian unit of the Swiss food giant had been grappling
with a public relations crisis that hit sales after local
regulators reported last year that some packets of the Maggi
noodles contained unsafe levels of lead. Sales resumed in
November.
Nestle said on Friday its products were safe, adding it had
come across instances in Uttar Pradesh in which standards for
macaroni products were being applied for instant noodles with
seasoning, which it called "erroneous and misleading".
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Michael Shields, editing
by David Evans)