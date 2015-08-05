Nestle's Maggi noodles deemed safe by one Indian state in first ruling since recall

MUMBAI Aug 5 Nestle SA's Maggi
noodles comply with food safety standards, authorities in
India's Goa state said, in the first such ruling since the
popular instant snack was pulled from stores after another state
lab reported high lead content.
Nestle was drawn into its worst crisis in India when food
safety inspectors in Uttar Pradesh found high lead content in
some noodle samples. That resulted in a nationwide recall of
Maggi noodles which authorities deemed "unsafe and hazardous."
The Swiss food and beverage maker challenged the findings in
court, which last week asked for a retest of the samples.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drugs Administration of Goa said
it had sent Maggi samples to a local government-approved
laboratory for testing in June following the recall.
"This is a total report and the lab testing shows that
Maggi samples are in compliance with the food safety standards
as per the Food Safety and Standards Rules," Goa FDA director
Salim Veljee said by phone. "Lead is below permissible limits."
Nestle India Ltd did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comment. Its shares were up 5.8 percent in
morning trade versus a 0.8 percent rise in the broader market
.
Nestle India reported a second-quarter loss last Wednesday
after a plunge in sales following the recall.
"Nestle India is making all efforts and will continue to
engage with authorities to bring Maggi Noodles back on the
shelves," Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said last week.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)