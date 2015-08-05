UPDATE 1-India regulator says no change in Maggi noodle recall despite Goa's OK

(Adds food regulator's comments after state safety ruling)
MUMBAI Aug 5 Maggi noodles remained subject to
a recall order in India after the country's federal food safety
regulator declined to change its stance on the popular snack,
despite Goa state finding no evidence of the excess lead
detected by another state.
The federal regulator said on Wednesday it had not given any
clean bill of health on the safety of Maggi noodles, made by an
offshoot of foods group Nestle SA, and the Goa test
reports would not have any bearing on June's recall order.
Nestle was drawn into its worst-ever crisis in India after
food safety inspectors in Uttar Pradesh state found excess lead
in some Maggi noodle samples.
That resulted in a nationwide recall of the products which
authorities deemed "unsafe and hazardous."
Goa's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) said it had sent
Maggi samples to a government-approved laboratory for testing in
June following the recall, resulting in the first such ruling
since the noodles were pulled from stores.
"This is a total report and the lab testing shows that Maggi
samples are in compliance with the food safety standards as per
the Food Safety and Standards Rules," Goa FDA director Salim
Veljee said by phone. "Lead is below permissible limits."
Nestle India Ltd did not immediately respond to
request for comment on the FSSAI statement. It had declined to
comment on the Goa state authorities' safety ruling earlier in
the day.
Nestle India shares ended up 7.7 percent versus a 0.6
percent rise in the broader market. It reported a
second-quarter loss last Wednesday after a plunge in sales
following the recall.
"Nestle India is making all efforts and will continue to
engage with authorities to bring Maggi Noodles back on the
shelves," Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said last week.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Sumeet
Chatterjee and David Holmes)