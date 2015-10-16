Nestle's India unit say new tests find Maggi noodle safe

MUMBAI Oct 16 An Indian court-mandated test on Nestle SA's Maggi noodles found them to be safe with the levels of lead present well below permissible limits, the company's Indian unit said in a statement on Friday.
The company said it has received test results from all three laboratories mandated by the Bombay High Court in August, and all 90 samples, covering six varieties, were safe for consumption.
In May, local regulators reported some packets Nestle's popular noodles, sold at roadside stalls across India, contained unsafe levels of lead.
The company had to order a recall of the product a month later, which cost it about 66 million Swiss francs ($67.42 million). (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
更多 瑞士市场报道
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai