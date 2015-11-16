India food authority challenges lifting ban on Nestle's Maggi - media

Nov 16 India's food safety authority has
appealed in the country's top court a regional court's order in
favour of the Indian unit of Nestle SA in its battle
to overturn a nationwide ban of its Maggi instant noodles, local
media reported on Monday.
Nestle India resumed selling its popular Maggi
noodles this month after getting the green light from government
laboratories, as mandated by the Bombay High Court in August.
The company faced its worst public relations crisis after
Indian regulators reported in May that some packets of the Maggi
noodles contained unsafe levels of lead.
On Monday, local media reported that the Food Safety and
Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) filed a plea in the
country's Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's verdict
in favour of Nestle.
The FSSAI petition in the Supreme Court said the regional
court erred by asking Nestle itself, instead of asking a neutral
authority, to provide the fresh Maggi samples for testing at the
government laboratories, according to the Hindu newspaper.
FSSAI chief Ashish Bahuguna declined to comment on the media
reports when contacted by Reuters. An India-based spokesman for
Nestle, the world's largest packaged food company, did not
immediately respond to request for comment.
