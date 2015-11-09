Nestle says Maggi noodles back on sale in India

ZURICH Nov 9 Nestle India has resumed
selling its popular Maggi noodles again after getting the green
light to do so from government laboratories, Nestle said on
Monday.
The Indian unit of the Swiss food giant Nestle SA
has been grappling with its worst public relations crisis after
local regulators reported in May that some packets of the Maggi
noodles contained unsafe levels of lead.
"Following tests by government accredited labs in India
showing Maggi noodles are safe to eat, Nestle India has
announced that it has started selling the product again," the
company said in a statement.
