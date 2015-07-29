UPDATE 1-Nestle India slips into loss as noodle scare hits sales

(Adds background and company comments from statement)
MUMBAI, July 29 Nestle India Ltd
slipped to a second-quarter loss as sales plunged after its
hugely popular Maggi noodles were pulled off shelves over safety
concerns.
The unit of Swiss food giant Nestle SA said on
Wednesday the quarter was "extremely challenging", as it
reported a net loss of 644 million rupees ($10 million),
compared with a profit of 2.88 billion rupees a year earlier.
Sales fell 20 percent to 19.34 billion rupees, and the
company also reported one-off costs of 4.52 billion rupees in
the quarter.
"Nestle India is making all efforts and will continue to
engage with authorities to bring Maggi Noodles back on the
shelves," Suresh Narayanan, due to take over as managing
director of the company in August, said in a statement.
Nestle has been at the centre of India's worst food scare in
a decade after local regulators reported that some packets of
the company's Maggi instant noodles -- one of India's most
popular snacks -- contained dangerous levels of lead.
Etienne Benet stepped down as the company's managing
director last week, days after India's food safety regulator
banned Maggi noodles, calling them "unsafe and hazardous for
human consumption".
The noodles sell at roughly a dozen rupees ($0.20) per
packet, and Maggi has long been market leader in India, even
though its sales represent only 0.005 percent of Nestle's global
revenue of about 92 billion Swiss francs ($96 billion).
Nestle has maintained Maggi is safe, and appealed against
the ban in court. But it has to continue with a nationwide
recall of some 27,400 tonnes of the noodles until a verdict is
reached.
Shares of Nestle India, which has a market value of about $9
billion, have slumped 12 percent since mid-May, when reports of
the excess lead surfaced.
On Wednesday, Nestle India's shares closed down 0.6 percent
at 6,152 rupees in Mumbai.
($1 = 63.8900 Indian rupees)
