2017年 5月 12日

Nestle India posts 7 pct rise in March-qtr profit

May 12 Nestle India Ltd posted a near 7 percent rise in its March-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher domestic sales.

Profit rose to 3.07 billion rupees ($47.75 million), compared with 2.87 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian unit of packaged food giant Nestle SA said. (bit.ly/2qcMsEa)

Domestic sales rose about 10 percent to 24.09 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.2980 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
