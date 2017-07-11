FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Nestle invests in microbiome-based diagnostics venture
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月11日 / 上午9点44分 / 1 天前

Nestle invests in microbiome-based diagnostics venture

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle's health science business is investing 20 million euros ($22.8 million) in a joint venture with pharma and diagnostics company Enterome SA to develop microbiome-based diagnostics for inflammatory bowel and liver diseases, Enterome said on Tuesday.

This is the latest in a string of investments by Nestle Health Science targeting gastrointestinal health, and comes as the world's biggest food group is targeted by activist investor Daniel Loeb who is pressing for improved returns.

The new company, Microbiome Diagnostics Partners, will be a 50/50 joint venture, with Enterome contributing its current microbiome diagnostic programs and intellectual property and Nestle's Prometheus Laboratories contributing its diagnostics development and commercial expertise, Enterome said. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below