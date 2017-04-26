Britain's May says government speaking to Nestle over job cuts

LONDON, April 26 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Wednesday her government was talking to Nestle after
the Swiss-based company announced plans to cut almost 300 jobs
in Britain, a move she said was not connected to Brexit.
Nestle said on Tuesday that the 298 proposed cuts were being
made at four sites in northern England and Scotland, where it
wants to standardise its shift patterns.
"We should be clear that Nestle have themselves been clear
that this is not a decision that was affected by leaving the
European Union. They said they have made it irrespective of
that," May told an opposition Labour lawmaker in parliament
after being asked whether she could grant Nestle a special deal
to protect the jobs.
"I can assure her that we are already in touch with the
company to understand their plans and the next steps."
May added that business minister Greg Clark would also talk
to representatives from Nestle later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)