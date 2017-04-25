版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:31 BJT

Nestle to cut about 300 UK jobs

LONDON, April 25 Nestle is planning to cut some 300 jobs in Britain, as it shifts production of its Blue Riband biscuits to Poland as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Nestle said the proposed cuts are being made to ensure its sites "operate more efficiently and remain competitive in a rapidly changing external environment".

(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐