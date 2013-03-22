Nestle withdraws four chunky KitKat varieties in eight markets

European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
ZURICH, March 22 Nestle is recalling some special chunky varieties of its iconic KitKat chocolate brand, mainly in Britain but also in seven other markets, after consumers found pieces of plastic in the product.
Nestle said in a statement that it is recalling 48g bars of the chunky version of KitKat in four flavours - peanut butter, hazelnut, chocolate fudge and caramel, as well giant eggs from the chunky collection. No other KitKat products are affected.
A Nestle spokesman said the recall should not have a material impact on the world's biggest food company.
KitKat is one of Nestle's top-selling brands, with 150 bars consumed worldwide every second.
Nestle said the products are being recalled as a precautionary measure after seven consumers in Britain reported finding a piece of plastic in the snack.
"The affected products are predominantly sold in the UK, with small amounts also sold in Germany, Switzerland, Malta, Austria, Singapore, Philippines and Canada," it said.
KHOBAR/DUBAI, March 28 Citigroup has formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a major move to return to the country after a roughly thirteen year absence.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.