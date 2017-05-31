Nestle investing in factories, creating 2,900 jobs in Latin America

| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO May 31 Swiss-based food company Nestle
SA is creating thousands of jobs and investing in new
factories in Latin America as it looks to tackle social issues
and shore up its position in one of its strongest markets, the
regional head said on Tuesday.
The maker of Kit Kat chocolate bars and Nespresso coffee is
working with government officials in the four countries that are
members of the Pacific Alliance trade group -- Chile, Mexico,
Peru and Colombia -- to create 2,900 jobs for young people over
three years and teach job-hunting skills.
"Our view on corporate responsibility is that to make it
sustainable we have to do it in a way that is embedded in our
business model. Integrating young people can help us shape our
company at a time of digital revolution," the company's Americas
head Laurent Freixe said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday
in Chilean capital Santiago.
"We're not proposing the jobs just to do good for society.
Our business is developing and we have real needs."
The initiative follows a similar project carried out by
Nestle in Europe in recent years, where some countries are just
beginning to recover from a youth unemployment crisis.
The company employs some 60,000 people in roles ranging from
factory operatives to veterinarians in Latin America.
Although a recession in Brazil and commodities-driven
slowdown throughout the region had an impact, Freixe said areas
such as pet care and coffee offered potential growth as Latin
America's middle class expands.
"We have investments in many places. We are finalizing
investments in pet food and infant nutrition in Mexico. We are
discussing new sites (through the region)," he said, adding that
the company was finalizing a new factory in southern Chile and
that one slated for Cuba should be signed off by the end of the
year.
He said the United States, where sales have limped recently,
did not yet show signs of recovery, with constrained wage growth
crimping consumer spending.
"Consumption in the U.S. is subdued and will remain subdued
in the near future," he said.
Nestle, like many food companies, is working to reduce
sugar, salt and saturated fat in its products to meet rising
consumer demands for healthier food.
While those demands have been louder in developed countries,
emerging markets are also increasingly expressing concerns as
obesity rates surge.
Chile, for instance, demands manufacturers add stickers to
food deemed high in calories and sugar. Freixe criticized the
initiative for using 100 grams (3.5 ounces) as a portion size
benchmark.
"There are many products where no one consumes that much,"
he said, adding that nutrition education was the key to tackling
the obesity problem.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)