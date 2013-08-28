Nestle chairman says wants to keep all options open on L'Oreal

ZURICH Aug 28 Nestle wants to keep
its options open for its stake in cosmetics firm L'Oreal
and will not extend a purchase contract with France's
Bettencourt family, the food group's chairman told a Swiss
newspaper.
The Swiss company owns a 29.5 percent stake in L'Oreal and
the expiry of a 10-year right of first refusal agreement with
the Bettencourt family in April 2014 would make it easier for
Nestle to sell.
"The right of first refusal will not be extended, that is
quite clear," Peter Brabeck told the Handelszeitung newspaper in
an excerpt of an interview published on its website on
Wednesday.
He didn't elaborate on Nestle plans, but said the company
wants to keep "all options on the table," including maintaining
the status quo.
Uncertainty surrounding the stake has weighed on Nestle' s
share price ahead of the expiry. The company did not immediately
respond to request for comment on the interview.
Last week the Bettencourt family said it had no plans to
sell its 30.5 percent of L'Oreal's capital.
Shares in Nestle were down 0.6 percent at 61.45 Swiss francs
by 1059 GMT, broadly in line with the European food and beverage
sector index.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Louise Heavens)