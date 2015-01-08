Nestle says to sell La Cocinera frozen business to Findus Spain

European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
ZURICH Jan 8 Swiss food group Nestle said it had signed an agreement to sell its La Cocinera frozen meals business to Findus Spain as part of its ongoing portfolio review.
The divestment includes La Cocinera brand and the Valladolid factory, where the frozen culinary products are produced, while the chilled dough products under La Cocinera brand are not part of the deal, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Nestle did not disclose the sale price.
The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups is in the middle of a portfolio review and already sold off several underperforming brands, such as its PowerBar energy bars and most of its Jenny Craig weight management business.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Extends partnership with Lauda to Singapore and Taiwan Source text - http://bit.ly/2pScpLZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AstraZeneca sets durvalumab price at $15,000/month (Adds analyst reaction, sales forecast, latest shares)