Nestle pushes further into health science with Seres investment

ZURICH Jan 6 Nestle Health Science has invested
$65 million in U.S.-based drugmaker Seres Health Inc, the latest
move by its parent company Nestle to diversify away
from packaged food.
Nestle has been expanding its reach into the fast-growing
market for healthcare products that have higher margins than the
instant soups, breakfast cereals and coffee the world's biggest
food group is generally known for.
The investment will help fund the next stage of development
of Seres' lead product candidate against clostridium difficile
infection (CDI) - a bacterial infection of the digestive system
- into late-stage clinical trials and help advance its other
treatments against infectious, metabolic and inflammatory
diseases, Nestle said on Tuesday.
Nestle Health Science also said on Tuesday it had entered
into a strategic partnership with Seres' venture capital backer,
Flagship Ventures, to support start-ups working on nutritional
health and therapy in view of potential further minority direct
investments, licensing deals, joint ventures or acquisitions.
Nestle set up Nestle Health Science in 2011 to develop new
therapeutic approaches for gastrointestinal, metabolic and
brain disorders and other health conditions.
