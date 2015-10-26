UPDATE 1-Nestle plans to resume Maggi sales in India next month

(Adds further comment from Nestle)
ZURICH Oct 26 Nestle SA, the world's
largest packaged food company, plans to resume sales of Maggi
noodles in India in November, a spokesman for the Swiss group
said on Monday.
Nestle has been grappling with a public relations crisis in
India, a fast-growing consumer goods market, following a
nationwide ban on its Maggi instant noodles in May.
The ban was imposed after local regulators reported in May
that some packets of the noodles contained unsafe levels of
lead. Nestle, which has said the noodles are safe, had to order
a recall of the product a month later, which cost it about 66
million Swiss francs ($67 million).
The company has restarted manufacturing Maggi noodles and
will send samples from the new batches for testing, the company
said in a statement on Monday, adding that it would only restart
sales after the samples had been cleared through the tests.
"November is envisaged as the date," a spokesman said of a
sales resumption. Nestle officials had declined earlier this
month to speculate when sales might resume.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Joshua Franklin;
Editing by Michael Shields and Pravin Char)