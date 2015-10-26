Nestle plans to resume Maggi sales in India next month-spokesman

ZURICH Oct 26 Nestle SA, the world's
largest packaged food company, plans to resume sales in India of
its Maggi noodles in November, a spokesman for the Swiss group
said on Monday.
"November is envisaged as the date," he said. Nestle
officials had declined earlier this month to speculate when
sales might resume.
Vevey, Switzerland-based Nestle has been grappling with a
public relations crisis in India, a fast-growing consumer goods
market, following a nationwide ban on its Maggi instant noodles
in May. It has said the noodles are safe.
