Nestle Chairman says CEO Bulcke among candidates to succeed him -Blick

ZURICH, June 2 Nestle Chairman Peter
Brabeck said there are several candidates to succeed him when he
retires from the Swiss food giant next year with current Chief
Executive Paul Bulcke among them.
"We always have two, or better three, candidates for a
succession. That is also the case now," Brabeck told Swiss
newspaper Blick in an interview published on Thursday. "There
are several candidates. Paul Bulcke is one of them."
Asked about a potential successor for the CEO job, Brabeck
said: "This time we have fewer candidates (than the five we had
the last time a new CEO was appointed). In any case, there is
more than one."
Brabeck, who recently recovered from a cancer, is to step
down as chairman next year because he reaches the mandatory
retirement age of 72.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)