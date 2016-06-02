Nestle says to announce succession plan before end of the year

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
VEVEY, Switzerland, June 2 Nestle will look internally and externally for candidates to replace both the chairman and also potentially the chief executive officer, Chairman Peter Brabeck told Reuters on Thursday.
"It's a task of the nomination committee not to look only internally, but also externally, because it is also important to be able to compare if our internal candidates are competitive in the current environment," Brabeck said on the sidelines of the food company's 150th anniversary celebration.
Brabeck, who will step down as chairman next year because he reaches the mandatory retirement age, said an announcement on the company's succession planning should be expected before the end of the year.
Paul Bulcke is now the chief executive but could ascend to the chairmanship.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.