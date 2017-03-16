Nestle, Mars vow to clean up pet food supply chains

NEW YORK, March 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Swiss food
giant Nestlé SA and U.S. candy and pet food company Mars pledged
on Thursday to take steps to ensure their pet food supply chains
are free from human rights abuses and illegally caught seafood -
in a move welcomed by campaigners.
Nestle and Mars, the makers of Pedigree and Purina pet food,
said they would reduce or eliminate seafood that has been moved
by fishing companies from one vessel to another in a practice
that enables ships to stay at sea longer.
Campaign group Greenpeace says the process - known as
transshipment - provides an opportunity for vessels to unload
illegally caught seafood into supply chains, and allows ships to
conceal abuses against crew members away from port.
Nestlé said it would ban its suppliers from resorting to
transshipment at sea, while Mars said it would suspend the use
of transshipped products if its seafood suppliers did not tackle
problems with the practice.
"Over the past several years, Nestlé and Greenpeace have
worked together to strengthen Nestlé's policies governing the
procurement and responsible sourcing of seafood," said Jack
Scott, head of sustainability for Nestlé Purina PetCare Inc., in
a statement confirming the ban on transshipments at sea.
Mars said it recognised the risks of transshipment, and was
committed to working with its suppliers to remedy the problems.
"But if we cannot resolve these issues to our satisfaction
quickly, we will seek to end the use of transshipped products in
our supply chains until these serious problems are fixed," said
Isabelle Aelvoet, global sustainability director of Mars
Petcare, in a statement.
International companies have come under increasing pressure
from consumers and governments to be transparent about how and
where their products are sourced amid greater awareness of
abuses in supply chains.
Greenpeace said the move by the world's two largest pet food
companies would put "significant" pressure on suppliers to end
labor abuses.
The United States is the largest consumer of pet food
globally, according to the Pet Food Institute (PFI), the
country's chief pet food makers trade association.
"The commitment from Nestlé and Mars to end transshipment is
an important step in tackling the well-documented issue of
forced labor in Thailand's seafood industry," said Tim Isgitt, a
spokesman for U.S.-based human rights group Humanity United.
Thailand, the fourth-largest seafood exporter according to
the United Nations, has been the subject of numerous
investigations by rights groups into human trafficking, slavery
and violence in its multi-billion dollar seafood industry.
It has vowed to crack down on human trafficking and slavery
and introduced reforms to its fisheries law.
Mars Petcare Inc. generates annual revenues of some $17
billion while Nestlé Purina PetCare brings in nearly $12 billion
annually, according to trade publication PetfoodIndustry.com.
In 2015, in a move praised by anti-slavery groups, Nestlé
admitted that slave labor was used to produce its seafood
sourced from Thailand.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Katie Nguyen.; Thomson Reuters Foundation)
Nguyen.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)