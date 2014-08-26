Nespresso eyes sales increase this year - CEO in Handelsblatt

BERLIN Aug 26 Nestle's Nespresso will meet its target to increase sales by 500 million Swiss francs ($544.8 million) this year, the chief executive of the capsule coffee company told German paper Handelsblatt.

"The capsule market is growing. That's why we are growing too, and we are growing in countries such as France and Germany," the business daily cited Jean-Marc Duvoisin as saying in an advance copy of an interview to be published on Wednesday.

Duvoisin told the paper that Nespresso had reached annual turnover of more than 4.25 billion Swiss francs.

He added that Nespresso was aiming to double its turnover in the United States to 600 million francs within the coming years and that Nespresso, which currently produces only in Switzerland, might one day build a factory there if business develops well.

Nespresso declined to confirm the figures to Reuters on Tuesday evening.

