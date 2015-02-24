UPDATE 2-German court rules Nespresso mechanism patent invalid

(Adds Nespresso, analyst comment)
By Joshua Franklin and Georgina Prodhan
ZURICH/FRANKFURT Feb 24 A Nestle
patent for a mechanism in its Nespresso coffee machines has been
ruled invalid by a German court, the latest blow to Nestle's
dominance of the fastest-growing part of the coffee market.
The ruling is a victory for Switzerland's Ethical Coffee
Company and others trying to grab a bigger piece of the
single-serve coffee market. It follows other cases in recent
months that have also gone against Nespresso.
The German case was brought by Ethical Coffee Company, which
claimed a new mechanism in Nespresso machines stopped its
capsules from working properly in the coffee machines.
"The patent was declared void," the federal German patent
court said in a statement on Tuesday, announcing a decision made
on Feb. 12.
"This is just another nail in the coffin to legal barriers
to entry the company has always had," said Jon Cox, an analyst
at Kepler Cheuvreux.
The disappearance of those barriers has prompted a
proliferation of copy-cat capsules, some of which cost as little
as half of their Nespresso-branded counterparts.
Cox estimates copy-cats account for one out of every five
cups of Nespresso coffee and are largely responsible for a
slowing of Nespresso's sales growth to about 10 percent now from
20 to 30 percent in previous years.
Market research firm Euromonitor International estimates the
retail market for single-serve pods at $13 billion and expects
sales to rise 15 percent this year, outpacing a 7 percent
increase for coffee overall.
In September, Nespresso, which has brought its own
patent-infringement cases against rivals, bowed to pressure from
French antitrust authorities and agreed to make it easier for
rivals to produce coffee pods compatible with its machines.
"With this decision, the last patent that could allow Nestle
to make annoyance lawsuits, the kind of lawsuits they know they
can't win but do to get the competition to waste time, has
disappeared," Ethical Coffee Chief Executive Jean-Paul Gaillard
told Reuters.
Gaillard, a former Nespresso chief executive, said he plans
to seek compensation in key markets across Europe, hopefully
close to 1 billion euros, including for civil damages from
Nestle's legal action.
In an emailed statement, a Nespresso spokeswoman said the
company was not surprised by the ruling as it was in line with
previous decisions by the European Patent Office.
"The ruling does not have any impact on the current
competitive situation and does not change the status quo."
Other makers of Nespresso-compatible capsules include
Mondelez International and D.E Master Blenders, which
are trying to combine their coffee businesses in a joint venture
that will be a No. 2 to Nestle.
