Nestle names Cantarell new head of nutrition unit

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, named Luis
Cantarell head of its nutrition business on Tuesday to replace
Kurt Schmidt who is leaving for personal reasons.
The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate
bars and Maggi soup said Cantarell, who was instrumental in
setting up the nutrition division a decade ago, would run the
unit in addition to his role leading Nestle Health Science.
"The decision to bring Nestle Nutrition and Nestle Health
Science under the same leadership is in line with Nestle's
strategic focus to further strengthen and develop the company's
presence in global nutrition," it said in a statement.
It said Schmidt was leaving as of Dec. 1 to pursue
opportunities outside nestle.
Nestle set up its health science company under Cantarell
last year, as well as a research institute to develop medical
foods, as food manufacturers compete with pharmaceutical
companies for a foothold in the growing sector.
Cantarell led the nutrition division between 2001 and 2005.
The nutrition business, which makes infant formula and
cereals as well as sports and diet foods, saw sales grow an
organic 6.6 percent in the first nine months to 5.8 billion
Swiss francs ($6.19 billion).
In April, Nestle announced it was to buy U.S. drugmaker
Pfizer's baby food business for $11.85 billion as it
seeks dominance of fast-growing emerging markets.