UPDATE 1-Nestle names Cantarell head of nutrition unit

(Adds analyst comment)
ZURICH Oct 30 The world's biggest food group
Nestle named Luis Cantarell as head of its nutrition
division, which is grappling with the integration of the baby
food business it bought from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer.
The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate
bars and Maggi soup on Tuesday said Cantarell, who was
instrumental in setting up the nutrition division a decade ago,
would run the unit in addition to his role leading Nestle Health
Science.
"The leadership change is a clear signal that Nestle wants
to give the nutrition area more drive ahead of the integration
efforts that are imminent due to the Pfizer acquisition,"
Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy wrote in a note.
Nestle bought Pfizer's baby food business for $11.85 billion
in April as it seeks dominance of fast-growing emerging markets.
It forecasts sales for the business at $2.4 billion this year.
The deal is due to be completed in the first half of 2013.
Cantarell, who led Nestle's nutrition division between 2001
and 2005, replaces Kurt Schmidt who the company said is leaving
for personal reasons on Dec. 1.
The nutrition business, which makes infant formula and
cereals as well as sports and diet foods, saw sales grow an
organic 6.6 percent in the first nine months of the year to 5.8
billion Swiss francs ($6.2 billion), almost 9 percent of group
sales.
Nestle shares were unchanged at 59.65 francs at 0954 GMT,
compared with a 0.1 percent firmer European sector index
.
The Pfizer unit which Nestle has acquired is a high-growth
business built on its top SMA Gold brand, which ranks number
five globally in the infant milk formula market - the world's
fastest-growing packaged food category - after Nestle, Mead
Johnson, Danone and Abbott Laboratories
, with a quarter of sales in China.
Bertschy also noted the challenges Nestle's nutrition unit
was having with ongoing weakness of its Jenny Craig weight
management foods brand, which it bought in 2006.
Nestle set up its health science company under Cantarell
last year, as well as a research institute to develop medical
foods, as food manufacturers compete with pharmaceutical
companies for a foothold in the growing sector.
Nestle said its decision to bring the nutrition and health
science businesses under the same leadership would help
strengthen its presence in global nutrition.
($1 = 0.9366 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Erica Billingham)