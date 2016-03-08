Israeli institutions advised to reject Nestle buy-out of Osem

JERUSALEM, March 8 An Israeli consultancy has
advised institutional investors to oppose Swiss food giant
Nestle's bid to buy out minority shareholders in
Israel's third-largest foodmaker Osem.
Nestle last month offered 3.3 billion shekels ($845
million), or 82.5 shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does
not own in a deal that would value the company at 9.13 billion
shekels.
In a report prepared ahead of a shareholders' vote on March
17 Entropy, whose clients are institutional investors, said the
valuation Nestle has offered is too low and less than other
purchases by Nestle in recent years.
Nestle already owns 63.7 percent of the company while
institutions hold 7 percent.
According to Entropy, the deal values Osem at an enterprise
value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EV/EBITDA) of 13.4 versus an average of 15.6
multiple for Nestle's eight large deals in the past 15 years.
($1 = 3.9071 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)