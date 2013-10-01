Nestle says looks to shake up its portfolio of brands

LONDON Oct 1 Nestle, the world's
largest food company, is working harder to manage its portfolio,
its chief executive said, as some businesses have underperformed
for too long.
CEO Paul Bulcke said on Tuesday that there were short lists
for businesses that could be fixed and some that can not. He did
not mention specific brands.
Bulcke said during a meeting with investors that another
main priority was scaling back capital expenditure. Moving
ahead, the company's capital expenditure should be around 4
percent to 5 percent of sales, he said. He also said the company
was trying to be more efficient.
Bulcke declined to comment on Nestle's closely-watched stake
in L'Oreal beyond repeating that all options were on
the table.