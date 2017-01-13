Italy's Alfasigma buys Nestle's U.S. medical foods firm Pamlab

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MILAN Jan 13 Alfasigma, Italy's fifth-largest pharmaceutical group, said on Friday it had acquired U.S. medical foods maker Pamlab from Nestle in a move aimed at strengthening its operations in North America.
* Financial details for the deal were not disclosed.
* Pamlab, a subsidiary of Nestle Health Science, employs 300 people and has a turnover of around 100 million euros ($106 million).
* Nestle, which was advised by JPMorgan on the deal, is currently revising its health and science business portfolio. ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020