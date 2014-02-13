版本:
Nestle expects low single-digit increase in input costs

VEVEY, Switzerland Feb 13 Nestle expects a low single-digit increase in input costs this year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Asked about her expectations for raw material prices, Wan Ling Martello said at a media and analyst conference: "We expect a low single-digit increase this year."

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
