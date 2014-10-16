BREAKINGVIEWS-Nestle needs to step up pace of change

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nestle is
getting a reputation for disappointment. In absolute terms, its
trading performance in the first nine months of the year was OK.
In a low-growth world, Nestle's 4.5 percent increase in revenue
was respectable, especially given the weakness in European
consumer markets.
The trouble is that the company has repeatedly assured
investors it can do better, most recently stating that its aim
is to grow annual sales at "around 5 percent." Organic sales
growth for the 2013 full year was 4.6 percent, and the company
won't easily match the 5 percent benchmark in 2014 after 4.7
percent growth in the first half.
The revenue shortfall comes despite some significant
advantages. Nestle is good at innovation, as seen in the
development of Nespresso coffee capsules, a big profit and sales
upgrade in a business formerly dominated by instant Nescafe. The
company actively manages its product portfolio to take account
of tastes and trends.
Nestle is investing in both products and markets. The
Galderma acquisition from L'Oreal earlier this year is
a bold step into skincare products. Organic sales from
developing markets grew 9.5 percent in the nine month numbers
published on Thursday. Developed markets added just 0.5 percent.
Still, investors clearly expect more. The stock shed around
3 percent in morning trade on Oct. 16, bringing the price
decline over the last six weeks to 10 percent. That's a little
less bad than the pan-European Stoxx 600 index. But Nestle's
attractions as a defensive stock, with dependable growth
credentials, may be wearing thin.
Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows that Nestle shares trade
on a forward price-earnings multiple of 18. That is a long way
above the 12 times average for the Stoxx 600. It is also higher
than the consumer staples sector and the median at which Nestle
shares have traded over the last 10 years.
Nestle has a plausible strategy. To sustain its premium
share price rating, the company needs to show it is implementing
that strategy to deliver a healthier rate of sales growth.
