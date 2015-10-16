China market a "mixed bag" but recovering - Nestle CEO

VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 16 The Chinese market is a "mixed bag" but recovering, Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a news conference on Friday after the world's biggest food company posted nine-month sales that missed market expectations.
The head of its health science business gave an upbeat outlook for the division. "I believe the potential of the company is 10 billion Swiss francs" ($10.5 billion), division head Greg Behar told reporters.
He did not make clear whether he was referring to sales or give a timeframe for the projection. During an ensuing question and answer session, Bulcke called the figure a "mindset."
"It's more to give you a feel that we're not thinking small here. We think in quite sizeable dimensions," he added. ($1 = 0.9542 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Michael Shields)
更多 瑞士市场报道
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai