Nestle cuts full-year outlook after 9-mo sales miss

VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 16 Food giant Nestle lowered its full-year outlook on Friday after setbacks from a Maggi noodle recall in India and a rebate adjustment in its Skin Health division in the third quarter.
Underlying "organic" growth -- adjusted for currency swings, acquisitions and divestitures -- slowed to 4.2 percent in the first nine months from 4.5 percent in the half-year, sliding further behind the company's 5 percent organic growth target for 2015.
The company cut this 2015 outlook to around 4.5 percent, below its long-term model calling for 5 to 6 percent growth.
The world's largest packaged food company had sales of 64.9 billion Swiss francs ($68.23 billion)in the nine months to September, missing analysts' forecast of 65.9 billion francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9512 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
更多 瑞士市场报道
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai