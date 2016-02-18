Nestle adjusts outlook to tough environment as FY misses

VEVEY, Switzerland Feb 18 Food group Nestle said it expected softer pricing and growth in line with last year in 2016 after full-year organic growth of 4.2 percent came in just below market expectations.

Like its peers, Nestle has had to deal with slower growth and more demanding consumers in emerging markets, notably China, while sales in India have been dented by a Maggi noodle recall.

"We anticipate that our trading environment in 2016 will be similar to previous years with even softer pricing," the maker of Nescafe instant coffee and Pure Life bottled water said in a statement on Thursday.

"As such we expect to deliver organic growth in line with 2015, with improvements in margins and underlying earnings per share in constant currencies, and capital efficiency."

