Nestle Q1 growth beats expectations as volumes pick up

ZURICH, April 14 Food group Nestle
confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday after first-quarter
underlying sales growth of 3.9 percent beat expectations as
accelerating volume growth made up for slower pricing.
Like its peers, Nestle is facing slower growth and more
demanding consumers in emerging markets, notably China, while
sales in India are still recovering from a Maggi noodle recall.
"As anticipated, the first quarter continued the positive
momentum in real internal growth, with softer pricing. We gained
market share in the majority of our categories and businesses,"
the maker of Nescafe instant coffee and Pure Life bottled water
said in a statement.
