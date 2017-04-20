Nestle expects pricing to improve, confirms mid-term targets

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
ZURICH, April 20 Nestle sa cfo says expects improvement in pricing to continue over coming quarters, not necessarily each quarter Nestle sa cfo says expects nestle skin health growth to moderate in coming quarters Nestle sa ceo says still expects to see destocking of infant formula products in china throughout the year Nestle sa ceo says confirms mid-term targets (Reporting by)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).