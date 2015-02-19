UPDATE 2-Nestle forecasts improvement in 2015

* 2014 organic sales up 4.5 pct, in line w/ estimates
* Sees 2015 organic sales up around 5 pct
* Working to fix North American frozen, China businesses
(Adds CEO comments, details, bullet points)
By Martinne Geller
VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 19 Nestle, the
world's largest packaged foods maker, forecast sales growth
around 5 percent this year, at the low end of its long-term
goal, as it grapples with deflation in Europe and a slowdown in
China.
Nestle's long-term model calls for growth of 5 to 6 percent,
but it fell below that in 2014, coming in at 4.5 percent.
Chief Executive Paul Bulcke called the results "solid" in a
tough environment. He said 2015 would be similar, but that
Nestle still aimed for growth "around 5 percent", language
analysts perceived as giving some wiggle room to again miss its
long-term target.
"I think in the volatile world we're living in, that's
appropriate," Bulcke said. "We are aiming as an organization for
5 percent growth ... we'll see how far we get."
The goal includes improvements in margins, helped by cost
savings and efforts to turn around the struggling North American
frozen foods business and food business in China.
Nestle also proposed to raise its dividend to 2.20 Swiss
francs per share from 2.15 francs.
"The dividend increase is the lowest in years, however still
allows an attractive dividend yield," said Vontobel analyst
Jean-Philippe Bertschy. "Nestle remains best-in-class in the
industry, and a core holding in our view."
Nestle's organic sales, which exclude currency swings and
acquisitions, were in line with analysts' average expectation, a
Reuters poll found, after Nestle signaled in October it was
likely to fall short of its 5 percent goal.
Net profit rose 4.4 billion francs to 14.5 billion francs in
2014, helped by price increases, cost-savings and the profit
realised on the sale of shares in L'Oreal.
The scale of Nestle's portfolio, which includes KitKat
chocolate and Nescafe coffee as well as bottled water and pet
food, allows it to deliver consistent results and often
outperform rivals.
Indeed, its 2014 growth was greater than that of Unilever
and Mondelez International.
The global consumer goods sector has toned down its
expectations as once hot economies like China and Brazil have
slowed, and cost-conscious shoppers in Europe and North America
remain cautious. Still, Nestle's shares trade at nearly 22 times
earnings, only a slight premium to its peers, as yield-starved
investors have turned to consumer staples for their reliable
earnings.
Full-year organic sales rose 5.4 percent in the Americas,
1.9 percent in Europe and 5.7 percent in Asia, Oceania and
Africa.
($1 = 0.9407 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Vincent Baby)