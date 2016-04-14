UPDATE 1-Nestle Q1 growth beats expectations as volumes pick up

(Adds details, background, analyst comment)
ZURICH, April 14 Food group Nestle
confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday after first-quarter
underlying sales growth of 3.9 percent beat expectations, driven
mostly by growth in volumes rather than pricing.
Like its peers, Nestle is facing slower growth and more
demanding consumers in emerging markets, notably China, but said
it managed to gain market share in most of its categories and
businesses.
"As anticipated, the first quarter continued the positive
momentum in real internal growth, with softer pricing," the
maker of Nescafe instant coffee and Pure Life bottled water said
in a statement.
It confirmed its full-year outlook for organic growth, which
strips out currency swings, acquisitions and divestitures, to be
in line with 2015, with improvements in margins and underlying
earnings per share in constant currencies.
Sales at the group based in Vevey on Lake Geneva rose to
20.9 billion Swiss francs ($21.6 billion), in line with
forecasts in a Reuters poll. Organic growth slowed to 3.9
percent, down from 4.2 percent last year, but beat a 3.7 percent
forecast in the poll.
Nestle reported 3.0 percent volume growth in the quarter,
slightly better than rival Unilever which had
underlying volume growth of 2.6 percent.
Nestle shares were indicated to open 1.3 percent higher,
versus a 0.4 percent rise in the Swiss market index.
The maker of Gerber baby food said its volume growth
accelerated compared to last year, thanks to strong performances
in Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa. It managed to boost prices
as well but that growth was slower than a year earlier.
Sales in the group's Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA) zone
accelerated to 2.1 percent, from 0.5 percent in 2015, recovering
from a Maggi noodle recall in India last year.
"Asia zone swings positive for the first time in a couple of
a quarters reflecting a quicker than expected rebound in Maggi
in India as well as coffee and ongoing signs that China is on
the mend," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said in an emailed
comment.
"Overall, Nestle has printed a decent number and consensus
should nudge up. Given the disappointments of the last couple of
quarters this is extremely encouraging," he said.
($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)