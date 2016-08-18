UPDATE 3-Nestle bets on innovation, price hikes to revive sales growth

* Q2 organic growth slows to 3.1 pct
* H1 net profit 4.10 bln Sfr misses poll avg 4.74 bln
* Reaffirms full-year sales forecast
(Adds comments by CFO, analyst, updates shares)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Aug 18 Nestle, the world's
largest packaged foods maker, is counting on new products and
price increases in the second half of the year to meet its
full-year sales growth target after a weaker than expected first
half, the company said on Thursday.
The company has missed its long-term target of 5-6 percent
annual sales growth for three years but it said it still expects
organic growth this year will be in line with the 4.2 percent
seen last year.
The shares were up 1 percent at 79.1 Swiss francs by 1000
GMT.
Organic sales growth, which excludes the impact of
acquisitions, divestitures and currency, slowed to 3.1 percent
in the second quarter, hit by weakness in China and deflation in
Europe, while growth in the first half was 3.5 percent.
Analysts had been expecting a rise of 3.6 percent in the
second quarter and 3.8 percent for the full six months,
according to a Reuters poll.
But Chief Financial Officer Francois-Xavier Roger said he
thought pricing had hit the bottom in the second quarter and, to
underscore the importance of innovation, explained that a third
of Nestle sales came from products new to the market in the last
two years.
New products often fetch higher prices, which in turn boost
profit margins.
The maker of Kitkat chocolate bars and Maggi noodles has
also been cutting costs, shedding underperforming businesses and
expanding its presence in the more profitable and faster-growing
market for healthcare products.
Liberum analysts, who have a "hold" stock rating, said that
"may lead to upside surprise although current progress is slow"
and the shares remained "an attractive defensive haven".
HEALTH DRIVE
Faced with more demanding consumers asking for fresh,
healthy products, makers of packaged foods are reformulating
recipes, cutting sugar, salt and fat.
To accelerate its health push, Nestle recruited Ulf Mark
Schneider from German healthcare group Fresenius as
its next chief executive.
"In our view, the Nestle investment case hinges on incoming
CEO Ulf Mark Schneider, who takes over on 1 January 2017. In the
meantime, though, we regard this as a competent set of results,"
RBC Europe analyst James Edwardes Jones said in a note.
Asked whether Nestle would increase its dividend this year,
Roger only said Nestle had done so in the past despite the
strong Swiss franc.
($1 = 0.9609 Swiss francs)
