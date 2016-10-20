UPDATE 2-Nestle cuts sales target as food sales disappoint

* Worst sales growth in more than a decade
* Cuts full-year sales target as markets stay tough
* Sees no big UK price increases in near-term
By John Revill
VEVEY, Switzerland, Oct 20 Nestle
became the latest company to be hit by the global slowdown
affecting food manufacturers after posting its weakest
underlying sales growth in more than a decade.
The Swiss maker of Kitkat bars and Nescafe coffee cut its
sales target for the year, saying European markets would
continue to be deflationary, while certain developing markets
stay weak.
It forecast no near-term blanket price increases in Western
Europe, charting a different course to rival Unilever,
whose push to raise prices in Britain in response to a falling
pound landed it in a public spat with retailer Tesco
last week dubbed "Marmitegate".
"The pound is going south and that is going to have some
effect on certain imports and you cannot defy gravity," Nestle
Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said on Thursday.
"But I don't say ... our costs go up 1 percent - bang, we
pass that straight on to the consumer - they would punish you."
The company cut its forecast for the year, saying it now
expected organic sales to rise by 3.5 percent after posting a
3.3 percent increase for the first nine months.
Analysts had on average expected organic growth -- which
strips out foreign exchange and acquisitions -- of 3.7 percent,
according to a Reuters poll.
It would mark the fourth year in a row that Nestle has
fallen below its long-term target of 5 to 6 percent growth,
raising pressure on incoming chief executive Ulf Mark Schneider,
who will take over in January.
"Investors can hold out hope that the worse it gets, the
more likely Schneider will take aggressive actions," Liberum
analysts said in a note. "However it may get worse before it
gets better."
Nestle joins Unilever, Danone and Reckitt
Benckiser in posting disappointing third-quarter results.
Bulcke defended Nestle's performance as being at "the higher
end of the industry, especially on volume," which measures the
amount of goods sold.
"That's what matters," Bulcke said. "It's a relative game of
winning in the marketplace."
Unilever and Danone both relied entirely on price gains for
third-quarter growth, but "Marmitegate" shows the difficulty of
maintaining that strategy.
Nestle said its UK team was looking at all options to deal
with the steep decline in the British currency since Britons
voted in June to leave the European Union, including stepping up
efficiency efforts in the country, which is its fifth-biggest
market globally, representing about 3 percent of sales.
It said price increases in Western Europe could come later
in 2017 if commodity prices continue to rise.
"In an environment marked by deflation and low raw material
prices, we continued to privilege volume growth," Bulcke said.
Still, the company's volume growth slowed to 2.5 percent in
the nine-month period, from 2.8 percent at the half-year point
and 3 percent in the first quarter.
Overall, Nestle's nine-month sales rose one percent from a
year earlier to 65.51 billion Swiss francs ($66.19 billion). The
figure lagged the average analyst estimate of 66 billion francs
in a Reuters poll.
Its shares were down 0.7 percent at 1125 GMT.
($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs)
(Writing by Martinne Geller; Editing by Michael Shields and
Adrian Croft)