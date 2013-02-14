版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Nestle working on divestments after Pfizer buy-CFO

ZURICH Feb 14 Nestle SA : * CFO says trend reversed in Asia, Africa where highlighted one-offs in Q3 * CFO says share buyback policy "opportunistic", will consider buyback if have

excess cash * CFO says not giving guidance for input costs for 2013 as do not anticipate

high volatility * CFO says still working with regulators on divestments after Pfizer nutrition

buy

