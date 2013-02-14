版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-Nestle shares down after full-year results

ZURICH Feb 14 Nestle SA : * Shares open 1.6 lower after full-year results

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐