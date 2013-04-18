Nestle Q1 sales growth hit by Middle East events, cold weather

Heraeus takes over Swiss gold and silver firm Argor-Heraeus
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
ZURICH, April 18 Underlying sales growth at the world's largest food group Nestle slowed to 4.3 percent in the first quarter, missing forecasts, as demand in emerging markets slowed further and cold spring weather hit bottled water and ice-cream sales.
Sales at the maker of Kitkat chocolate bars and Nespresso portioned coffee rose to 21.9 billion Swiss francs ($23.52 billion), which falls short of an average estimate for 22.58 billion in a Reuters poll.
"The start to the year reflects the caution we expressed in February," Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said in a statement.
"We continue to expect some volatility throughout 2013 but reconfirm our expectation to deliver on our commitments for the full year," he said.
Nestle confirmed full-year guidance of 5-6 percent underlying sales growth.
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.