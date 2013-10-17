Nestle sales growth misses poll as emerging markets slow

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 17 Nestle said a further slowdown in emerging market demand and falling prices for its products in Europe made underlying sales growth slow to 4.4 percent in the first nine months of the year, just short of forecasts.
Sales at the world's biggest food group rose to 68.4 billion Swiss francs ($74.68 billion), lagging a 69.3 billion francs estimate in a Reuters poll. Analysts had expected underlying sales growth to accelerate to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent in the first half.
Food groups are grappling with sluggish consumer demand in austerity-hit Europe and a marked slowdown in many emerging markets, where double-digit growth rates seem to be a thing of the past.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.