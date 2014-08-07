BRIEF-Nestle shares rise 2.1 percent after H1 results

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 21
ZURICH, April 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,563 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 7 Nestle SA : * Shares rise 2.1 percent after H1 results Source text for Eikon:
ZURICH, April 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,563 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Basilea announces agreement with FDA on special protocol assessments for antibiotic ceftobiprole phase 3 clinical studies in bloodstream and skin infections
* Earned a bottom-line profit of 375 million Swiss francs ($375.45 million) in Q1 of 2017