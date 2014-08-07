版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 7日 星期四 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Nestle shares rise 2.1 percent after H1 results

Aug 7 Nestle SA : * Shares rise 2.1 percent after H1 results Source text for Eikon:
