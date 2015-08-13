Nestle H1 sales just miss expectations, keeps outlook

ZURICH Aug 13 Nestle reported slightly worse-than-expected half-year sales on Thursday, hurt by a recall of its Maggi noodles in India.

The world's largest packaged food company, with brands like Nescafe, KitKat and Perrier, reported sales of 42.84 billion Swiss francs ($43.87 billion) in the half year to June versus analysts' average expectation for 42.95 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Net profit was 4.5 billion, lagging analysts' average estimate of 4.74 billion.

Like all consumer goods companies, Nestle has been grappling with slowing sales as once-hot economies like China and Brazil cool and European consumers continue to purchase cautiously. ($1 = 0.9766 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)