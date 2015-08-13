Nestle H1 sales just miss expectations, keeps outlook

ZURICH Aug 13 Nestle reported
slightly worse-than-expected half-year sales on Thursday, hurt
by a recall of its Maggi noodles in India.
The world's largest packaged food company, with brands like
Nescafe, KitKat and Perrier, reported sales of 42.84 billion
Swiss francs ($43.87 billion) in the half year to June versus
analysts' average expectation for 42.95 billion, according to a
Reuters poll.
Net profit was 4.5 billion, lagging analysts' average
estimate of 4.74 billion.
Like all consumer goods companies, Nestle has been grappling
with slowing sales as once-hot economies like China and Brazil
cool and European consumers continue to purchase cautiously.
($1 = 0.9766 Swiss francs)
