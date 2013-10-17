Nestle CFO still sees low single-digit input cost increase

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 17 Nestle is sticking to its view on commodity prices for this year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
"Yes, we're maintaining our guidance on commodity prices, we're expecting a low single-digit increase," Wan Ling Martello said on the sidelines of the group's media conference after it published third-quarter results. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Writing by Victoria Bryan)
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.