版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 17:44 BJT

Nestle CFO still sees low single-digit input cost increase

VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 17 Nestle is sticking to its view on commodity prices for this year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"Yes, we're maintaining our guidance on commodity prices, we're expecting a low single-digit increase," Wan Ling Martello said on the sidelines of the group's media conference after it published third-quarter results. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Writing by Victoria Bryan)
